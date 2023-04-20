Forsyth County’s school board makes its first vote on a library book challenged as being ‘harmful to minors’

To be considered “harmful to minors” the material must also meet certain criteria:

● “Taken as a whole, [the material] predominantly appeals to the prurient, shameful or morbid interest of minors;

● Is patently offensive to prevailing standards in the adult community as a whole with respect to what is suitable material for minors;

● Is, when taken as a whole, lacking in serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value for minors.”

The book challenge

The first book challenged in the district under this policy was “Endlessly Ever After” by Laurel Snyder, a choose-your-own-adventure picture book that takes the reader down different paths that lead to “countless fairy tale endings,” as the front cover of the book states.

Chief Technology and Information Officer Mike Evans told the board that the book is available in one of the district’s elementary schools.

“A parent brought forth a concern and initiated a formal request for the book to be reviewed,” Evans said. “The principal reviewed the material in conjunction with the tenants of the policy and legislation and determined that this book did not meet the criteria under the harmful to minors policy.”

The parent, Jonathan McCord, then filed an appeal to the school board to ask them to review the book and the principal’s decision. Before the board made its final vote, however, he used the Tuesday meeting as an opportunity to speak to the members and explain why he challenged the book.

Parent’s plea for removal

“This is not a conversation about sexuality, gender, orientation or anything like this,” McCord said during his three minutes allotted for public participation at the meeting. “This book is harmful to children in that it encourages kids to partake in pedophilia with an adult.”

McCord explained that “Endlessly Ever After” centers around a protagonist named Rosie, a child who goes on an adventure through the familiar worlds of “Snow White,” “Sleeping Beauty,” “Little Red Riding Hood” and more. Going down one path of many different endings, he said the protagonist kisses an adult woman.

As he talked about the book, a buzzer went off indicating his three minutes to speak were up. But McCord stayed at the podium in front of the board.

“No opportunity for more time?” he asked. “This is the first time you’ve done this, and you want to cut it off at [three] minutes?”

“Well, this is not the first time we’ve had public participation ….” Board Chair Darla Light began to explain before McCord cut her off.

“It’s the first time with the legal process that now the state will follow through,” McCord continued. “My next step past this is the state, so I just want to make sure that we understand.”

Bearden told McCord that the board had also received and reviewed his book challenge and submitted supporting materials. But McCord continued to speak at the podium, saying only one member of the board had reached out to talk to him personally about the book challenge.

“Now we have time and I’m saying there’s more to talk about, once again, you’ve chosen not to listen to the parents in this school system, and I find that shameful,” McCord said. “The law was written to establish a minimum of what we should do. It is your job to establish policies, but tonight you’re going to come here and vote ‘no’ with no policy to remove this from our schools or to prevent it from happening again?”

The board’s decision

Mike Valdes, District 5 board member, explained to the crowd at the meeting that he and the other members took extra measures and time to ensure they made the right decision in their vote regarding the book challenge appeal.

“I think it’s important the public understands that this is the first time ever the board considers an appeal of this nature under the new law,” Valdes said. “There’s no precedent. We haven’t done it before. It’s also important that the public understands that, regardless of everyone’s personal opinions as to whether local boards should be involved in evaluating book appeals or serving as the book police, the indisputable fact is that the general assembly has assigned this duty to us, and we’re now constitutionally obligated to discharge it and to provide credible oversight.”

Preparing for the vote, Valdes said he consulted with his own legal counsel, spoke with the legislative counsel of the Georgia General Assembly, consulted with legislators to “understand the intent of the law” and compared the board’s process with those in neighboring school districts.

Valdes explained, from that work, he understood his job as a board member was to conduct an administrative review of the decision made by the school principal and look at whether or not the material meets the “harmful to minors” criteria laid out in policy and state law.

After reviewing the book, he agreed that it did not meet those requirements.

“I understand the concern raised by the parent,” Valdes said. “I’m acutely aware of what appears to be a trend by some authors and political activists to expose children to sexualization long before their minds are ready for this. However, our duty under the law is to call balls and strikes, and the simple fact is that this book doesn’t meet the requirements of the law.”

The board voted unanimously to keep the book in the school’s media center. Wes McCall, District 1 member, was not present for the vote.

Debates over other books

And before the meeting was over, other speakers came up to tell the board about other books they would like to see removed from school media centers.

The first speaker, Stacey Perisichetti, called for the removal of “The Handsome Girl and Her Beautiful Boy” by B.T. Gott from Denmark High School’s library.

Common Sense Media, a site where parents rate and review books, describes the young adult novel as a “compelling story of gender-defying teens falling in love” and recommends it for teens and young adults aged 17 and up.

Another speaker, Kathy Stewart, told the board that, while she knows there is a process in place to have books reviewed for removal from school libraries, she believes the book series “Assassination Classroom” by Yusei Matsui should be looked at more urgently.

The sci-fi, comedy graphic novel series follows the daily life of a powerful, octopus-like being working as a homeroom teacher as his students work to assassinate him to prevent Earth from being destroyed.

The 21-book series has made headlines recently in Florida and Wisconsin where it has also been challenged in schools for its depiction of violence in classrooms and toward the teacher.

“In light of the deaths of teachers and students in Nashville, reading a book showing a classroom of students with weapons and saying, ‘Ready, aim, fire,’ at their teacher seems to me to be a dangerous precedent,” Stewart said. “And we always have copycats after things like this happen.”

Several other speakers took to the podium at the meeting, some asking the community to trust school media center specialists and district leaders to choose books and put programs in place that are beneficial for the county’s students.

For more information about the book challenge process or policies, parents should contact their individual school administration or visit the district’s website at www.forsyth.k12.ga.us.