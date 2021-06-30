Gov. Kemp recognizes Forsyth County students following constitutional contest wins

Gov. Brian Kemp recognized two Forsyth County Schools students Wednesday, June 23, for achievements in state-wide contests where they showcased their knowledge on the U.S. Constitution.

Vinayak Menon, a student at Lambert High School, recently won first place among contestants in the Georgia American Legion Constitution Oratorical contest where he presented a speech on freedoms provided by the Constitution.

Simran Gupta, a student at Lakeside Middle School, took part in a similar national contest through Constituting America. She took first place for her essay on the first amendment and the rights it affords to U.S. citizens.