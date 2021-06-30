Gov. Kemp recognizes Forsyth County students following constitutional contest wins

Gov. Brian Kemp recognized two Forsyth County Schools students Wednesday, June 23, for achievements in state-wide contests where they showcased their knowledge on the U.S. Constitution.
Vinayak Menon, a student at Lambert High School, recently won first place among contestants in the Georgia American Legion Constitution Oratorical contest where he presented a speech on freedoms provided by the Constitution.
Simran Gupta, a student at Lakeside Middle School, took part in a similar national contest through Constituting America. She took first place for her essay on the first amendment and the rights it affords to U.S. citizens.
The two students were invited to the Georgia State Capitol to celebrate their achievements and meet with Gov. Kemp and his team. State Rep. Lauren McDonald also gave them a personal tour of the Capitol.
Forsyth County Board of Education District 5 Representative Lindsey Adams attended the visit with her family alongside the students, honored to see Forsyth students recognized for their hard work.
“These two students are a beacon of light for understanding, appreciating and preserving our country’s history,” Adams said. “They are true role models for all of us in the importance of our nation’s history.”
On top of his visit to the Georgia State Capitol, Menon was also able to visit with State Superintendent Richard Woods. Forsyth BOE Chairwoman Kristin Morrissey said Woods was so impressed with Menon during his visit that he added him to Georgia’s Student Advisory Council.