Students and staff at this Forsyth County school will soon be able to receive medical care on campus

Students and staff at Cumming Elementary could soon receive health care from Georgia Highlands Medical Center directly on campus during the school day.

The Forsyth County Board of Education voted at its meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20, to approve a partnership between the nonprofit community health center and the school district so they can provide an on-site clinic for families in need at the school.

“A school-based health center is a partnership between a school and a community health organization, and they provide on-site medical and mental health services for students and staff, certainly with the goal of promoting the health and academic success of our students,” Health Services Facilitator Heidi Avila said.

Avila explained that Georgia Highlands leaders came to Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden with the idea for the partnership after it received funding from the Health Resources and Services Administration and the Georgia Primary Care Association to begin a school-based center.

Together, the nonprofit and district leaders decided Cumming Elementary, one of five Title I schools in the county, would be a perfect fit for the project.