By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
These Forsyth County math students are heading to the international competition in Bali
06232024MATHLEAGUE
Vikram Manchanavajjhala and Kellen Lack competed at the MathLeague.org National Competition in Houston recently. Photo courtesy of Ashwin Manchanavajjhala
Forsyth County’s brightest young mathletes made their mark at the MathLeague.org National Competition at the University of Houston in Houston, Texas recently.