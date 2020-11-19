Boil water advisory issued along Hwy. 9/Hwy. 20/Buford Dam Road area

Businesses and residents along portions of Hwy. 9, Hwy. 20 and Buford Dam Road in the city of Cumming are advised to boil tap water before drinking it or use bottled water due to a water main leak on Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from Cumming Utilities.

Per the release, a water main leak along Hwy. 9 from Buford Dam Road to Hwy. 20 was reported around 3 p.m. on Wednesday and is currently being repaired. The leak will impact businesses “including but not limited to Tri-County Plaza, Sawnee EMC, Andean Motor Company and other businesses along the roadway.”

“The advisory is being issued out of an abundance of caution – there is the potential a health hazard may exist due to microbial contamination in these areas without positive pressure,” the release said. “In order to protect the public from a potential health hazard, customers that have experienced water outages and/or low water pressures are advised to use only boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking, cooking, or preparing food.”

The advisory will remain in effect until resting has been done and shows there is no public health concern, and customers will be notified when the advisory is lifted.