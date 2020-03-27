Cumming extends public closures, suspension of recreation programs

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.



The city of Cumming extended the suspension of recreation programs and closure of all city facilities on Friday, March 27, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The city's recreation and parks programs and activities, which had been suspended until April 12, are now suspended through Sunday, April 26.

Registration for the department's spring youth basketball league is canceled, while registration for all other future programs and classes are postponed "until a resolution of the current situation is reached," the city said in a statement.

The city also extended the closure of all its facilities to the public from March 31 to Friday, April 10.

The city made the changes "due to continued recommendations for social distancing in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19," it said in a statement.