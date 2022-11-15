Forsyth County advance voting dates, locations set for Senate runoff

Dates, times and locations have been set for Forsyth County residents to take part in advance voting for the Tuesday, Dec. 6 Senate runoff election between incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.
Advance voting will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. the week of Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 at the Forsyth County Voter Registrations and Elections Office, 1201 Sawnee Drive; Hampton Park Library, 5345 Settingdown Road; Midway Park Community Building, 5100 Post Road; and Sharon Springs Park Community Building, 1950 Sharon Road.
Voters can cast ballots at any of the sites during advance voting but will need to go to their assigned voting precinct on Election Day.
Those locations were also used for advance voting in the Nov. 8 General Election and Special Election, the June 21 General Primary and the May 24 General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election.
For more information on the election, go to ForsythCo.com/Departments-Offices/Voter-Registrations-Elections.