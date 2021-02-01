Forsyth County opens more COVID-19 vaccination appointments for February

Forsyth County is partnering with Northside Hospital Forsyth to bring more COVID-19 vaccination appointments to eligible residents. Forsyth County has scheduled new vaccination dates in February, which are by appointment only.

Browns Bridge Church (3860 Browns Bridge Road) will have appointments from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 4 and Wednesday, Feb. 5.

First Redeemer Church (2100 Peachtree Pkwy) will have appointments from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Feb. 8 and Tuesday, Feb. 9.

To make an appointment for the vaccine, please Click Here. Those in the 1A+ group are eligible for vaccinations at this time – health care workers, long-term care facility staff and residents, adults 65+ and their caregivers and law enforcement personnel.

“After our successful vaccine events held in January, we have been working to be able to provide this opportunity for resident again,” County Manager Kevin Tanner said. “Now that we have available vaccines provided by the Health Department, we encourage those residents that are eligible to receive the vaccine to register for an appointment.”

These vaccination appointments will be utilizing the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. A return appointment will be made for residents after they receive the first dose.

Those that have already received their first Moderna vaccine dose in January have already been scheduled for their follow-up appointment.