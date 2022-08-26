Forsyth County will start intaking water from Lake Lanier. Find out how

For more than three decades, Georgia, Alabama and Florida have been at odds over the use of shared river basins and drinking water.



According to the Atlanta Regional Commission, litigation began when Alabama sued the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to “prevent it from providing additional water to metro Atlanta from Lake Lanier.”

The Tri-State Water Wars saw multiple lawsuits and rulings in the years that followed.

In 2021, Forsyth and Gwinnett counties won the right to use Lake Lanier for drinking water.

With that right comes the task of creating an intake and return flow system. Forsyth County is currently working on expanding and designing infrastructure to take water from Lake Lanier and return it.

Lynnette Ramirez, capital projects manager for the water and sewer department, said the return flow, or “reuse,” will require the county to build a nine-mile-long pipe from the Fowler Water Reclamation Facility to Lake Lanier. All pipework will be laid underground.

The county will take water from a point at Tidwell Park, which is off Pilgrim Mill Road, and it will return water from the Fowler Water Reclamation Facility. Both projects could take upwards of a total of 10 years to complete.

The pipeline from the Fowler Water Reclamation Facility to Lake Lanier will cost about $65 million. The raw water intake facility is expected to cost $85 million.

To learn more about the projects, Forsyth County News sat down with officials from Forsyth County Water and Sewer Department.





Water intake

According to Barry Lucas, Forsyth County’s director of water and sewer department, Forsyth County has plans to create a new intake structure to withdraw raw water directly from Lake Lanier.

Lucas, who has 25 years of experience in the field, said the system will have three purposes.

“No. 1, it can give us a redundant withdrawal source … out of Lake Lanier,” he said. “Right now, Forsyth County and the city of Cumming are reliant on a single intake, which is the city of Cumming’s intake.”

According to Lucas, if something were to disable that intake, the county wouldn’t have a water source.

“No. 2 is water quality,” he said. “The water quality in the lake is changing.”

With the intake system, Forsyth County would have another withdrawal point in Lake Lanier which could lead to better water quality.

According to Lucas, geosmin and MIB, a type of bacteria, travel around the lake, abundant in places with warm water and great sunlight.

Having another intake point set in Lake Lanier would give Forsyth County a higher chance of sucking in water that does not carry the compounds.

The intake system would also mean Forsyth would be in control of its own water source.





Water return

According to Lucas, if the county takes water from Lake Lanier, it must return flow by 2040 as part of “the longtime water supply planning for this region … and for the whole state of Georgia.”

According to Ramirez, more water will be able to be stored and used when there is a drought.

The pipeline will be paid for by revenue gathered by the water and sewer department and grant funding in the amount of $32.6 million for future water and sewer infrastructure upgrades and projects given to Forsyth County by Gov. Brian Kemp’s office earlier this year.

The funding comes from “over $440 million” from the federal government for infrastructure in the state of Georgia.

“[This is] a huge project … for north Georgia, and we’re very, very fortunate that we got that [funding],” McKee said. “We’re very thankful to [Kemp’s] office for that.”





How does it all work?

Ramirez explained the concept of “reuse” as “one water.”

“It’s just one single drop of water going around and around,” Ramirez said.

The process will start near Tidwell Park where the county will gather water into a big pipe or tunnel. The water will then be sent up through a pump station to the Antioch Water Treatment Facility.

From there, the water will be treated to “high standards” that test for “over 100 different contaminants including bacteria, metals, nitrates and pesticides,” as written in the 2022 Forsyth County Water Quality Report.

Water is then sent to customers for general use.

After flowing down the drain, the water would go to the Fowler Water Reclamation Facility where it will be treated again.

The water will then go back through a pump station and travel upwards to Lake Lanier, through the nine-mile-long pipe and through a diffuser to disperse and “naturally mixing the water” to interact with Lake Lanier’s biome.

Lucas used a bottle of raw sewage and a bottle of treated water to show how the water is treated before it’s returned to Lake Lanier.

The smell and color of the raw sewage were unpleasant, but the bottle of treated water was clear and odorless. Lucas said the water was not safe to drink at this point, but it was cleaner than what originally came out of Lake Lanier.





What’s next?

While McKee and Ramirez said the projects are in the early stages, the department is hoping to begin construction and have them finished in about 10 years.

McKee said each project would likely take about five to six years and residents might see pipelines in the road or right-of-way, some “typical construction traffic.”

He said intake from Lake Lanier has already begun in the form of geotechnical work and water-quality sampling, as the county is working to prepare treatment for turning water from the lake into safe drinking water.

He said the projects could not move forward without the ruling of the United States Supreme Court in 2021.

“Really until the state of Georgia executed a contract with the U.S. government in January of 2021 that guaranteed water supply out of Lake Lanier,” Lucas said. “And until that was signed, really nobody … had a guaranteed supply out of the lake. That was huge for Georgia when that was done.”

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime, once-in-a-career project,” McKee said. “We’re very excited about it.”



