Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan recognized by Marsy’s Law for Georgia

Marsy’s Law for Georgia is proud to present Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan with its Champion Award Challenge Coin for his outstanding work in drafting and introducing the Criminal Record Responsibility Act, or CRRA, and Victim Notification Package to the General Assembly.
His support helped to get the bill passed in the State Senate unanimously, according to a news release.
The legislation aims to begin the process of developing a comprehensive solution to the fragmented county court systems and inconsistent data entry throughout Georgia into the Georgia Crime Information Center, or GCIC. By putting the State on track for consolidated criminal data, Georgia is set on the path toward a true statewide automated victim notification system.
“The lt. governor has been such a pivotal advocate to victims,” said Dr. Tamiko Pugh, Marsy’s Law Advisory Board Member, life coach and victim rights advocate
“It is because of his tireless efforts that the Criminal Record Responsibility Act and Victim Notification Package passed through the Senate 53-0 and we have no doubt that the Georgia House of Representatives will respond similarly.”
Champion Award Challenge Coins are a keepsake that represents outstanding achievements within an organization and are awarded when individuals overcome tremendous obstacles to achieve their goals. Marsy’s Law for Georgia is proud to recognize individuals with challenge coins as a token of their commitment to justice and dedication to raising awareness of victims’ rights.
“The path to justice does not stop when a perpetrator has been arrested but continues throughout the trial process and beyond an offender’s sentencing,” Duncan said. “With a focus on victims’ rights and modernizing the state’s criminal data reporting system, the Criminal Records Responsibility Act is designed to lessen the trauma and injustice for victims and those who have been exonerated with accurate and up-to-date data in the GCIC.
“I am honored to have worked closely with Marsy’s Law for Georgia on this bill and am humbled by this recognition.”
The passing of the CRRA bill comes at a momentous time as we approach National Crime Victims’ Rights Week April 24-30.
The presentation was in the lt. governor’s office on Tuesday, March 22, and was attended by Marsy’s Law for Georgia’s representatives, including Advisory Board members Dr. Tamiko Pugh; Beverly Muhammad, Atlanta Victim Assistance; Carla Rieffel, Prosecuting Attorney’s Council (PAC) of Georgia Comms Director; Mel Hewitt, Isenberg and Hewitt Partner; Harralyn Rawls, Fellowship Community Outreach & Resource CEO; Natalie Williams, Criminal Justice Coordinating Council Victim Services Project Coordinator; Chief Andrea Alibi, Fulton County Solicitor’s Office and the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia Executive Director Pete Skandalakis.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3DqwH1K.