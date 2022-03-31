Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan recognized by Marsy’s Law for Georgia

Marsy’s Law for Georgia is proud to present Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan with its Champion Award Challenge Coin for his outstanding work in drafting and introducing the Criminal Record Responsibility Act, or CRRA, and Victim Notification Package to the General Assembly.

His support helped to get the bill passed in the State Senate unanimously, according to a news release.

The legislation aims to begin the process of developing a comprehensive solution to the fragmented county court systems and inconsistent data entry throughout Georgia into the Georgia Crime Information Center, or GCIC. By putting the State on track for consolidated criminal data, Georgia is set on the path toward a true statewide automated victim notification system.

“The lt. governor has been such a pivotal advocate to victims,” said Dr. Tamiko Pugh, Marsy’s Law Advisory Board Member, life coach and victim rights advocate

“It is because of his tireless efforts that the Criminal Record Responsibility Act and Victim Notification Package passed through the Senate 53-0 and we have no doubt that the Georgia House of Representatives will respond similarly.”

Champion Award Challenge Coins are a keepsake that represents outstanding achievements within an organization and are awarded when individuals overcome tremendous obstacles to achieve their goals. Marsy’s Law for Georgia is proud to recognize individuals with challenge coins as a token of their commitment to justice and dedication to raising awareness of victims’ rights.



