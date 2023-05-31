Meet Forsyth County’s new Chief Information Officer

Forsyth County government has named a new Chief Information Officer (CIO).

Mike Seymour has been appointed Forsyth County CIO, replacing Brandon Kenney in the position.

Seymour has over 20 years of technology experience and has served as Forsyth County Director of Information Systems and Technology (IS&S) and Client Executive II at NTT DATA.

“We are thrilled to see Mike Seymour return to the County and fill the role of Chief Information Officer,” said County Manager David McKee. “His experience and background in the technology sector and with the County make him an excellent fit as a manager of Forsyth County’s IT resources.”