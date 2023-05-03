Why this car dealer was given a Key to the City of Cumming

During a City Council meeting on May 2, Mayor Troy Brumbalow presented a Key to the City of Cumming to the president of Andean Motor Company, Jim Otwell.
Otwell was born on April 29, 1953, at Mary Alice Hospital in downtown Cumming, and he has served the community his entire life.
He graduated from Forsyth County High School and studied at Gainesville College and the University of Georgia before withdrawing from college after his father’s death in 1973. At 20 years old, Otwell took over his late father’s position and became one of the youngest car dealers in the country as president of Andean Motor Company.
Otwell and his wife Janet were married in 1978 and had four sons: James, John, Joseph, and Jacob. They has eight grandsons and two granddaughters.
Otwell’s wife and sons all help with the family business, contributing to sales, finance, and bookkeeping.
Through years of community involvement, Otwell has served as a member of Forsyth County United Way, the Board of Directors for the Cumming-Forsyth Chamber of Commerce, and the City of Cumming Industrial Authority, as well as president of the South Forsyth Rotary Club, and director of several area banks.
He currently serves on the Board of Directors at Lanier Technical College.
Otwell has been named Director of the Year by the Georgia Automobile Dealer’s Association for four consecutive years and has even had a prestigious award named after him: The Jim Otwell Distinguished Director Award.
Otwell was also named 2002 Time Magazine Quality Dealer from Georgia by the National Automobile Dealer’s Association.