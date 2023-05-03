Why this car dealer was given a Key to the City of Cumming

During a City Council meeting on May 2, Mayor Troy Brumbalow presented a Key to the City of Cumming to the president of Andean Motor Company, Jim Otwell.

Otwell was born on April 29, 1953, at Mary Alice Hospital in downtown Cumming, and he has served the community his entire life.

He graduated from Forsyth County High School and studied at Gainesville College and the University of Georgia before withdrawing from college after his father’s death in 1973. At 20 years old, Otwell took over his late father’s position and became one of the youngest car dealers in the country as president of Andean Motor Company.