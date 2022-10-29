Planners take action on controversial subdivisions, delay on Keith Bridge mixed-use development

The planning commission’s agenda was full of items at a regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Here’s a look at planning commission recommendations for various proposed residential and commercial projects around the county.

Except for items that were delayed, each project was recommended to the Board of Commissioners for approval with 4-0 votes from planning commissioners, with board member Tim Dineen absent from the meeting.

Fowler Hill Road mixed-use development

Request: To rezone approximately 140 acres from agricultural (A1), neighborhood shopping (NS) and single-family residential restricted districts (R2R) to master planned district (MPD) for 250 residential lots and 228 attached residential units with a density of 3.4 units per acre. Also proposing commercial buildings totaling 63,650 square feet with 294 parking spaces.

Variances: Reduce the commercial component from 15% to 5.4%; and increase the percentage of total residential units for townhomes from 30% to 50%.

Location: District 3; 170 Fowler Hill Road in Alpharetta. Also encompasses land on Union Hill and Mullinax roads.

Discussion: This item was postponed to the planning commission’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15 for a public hearing.

Keith Bridge mixed-use development

Request: To rezone approximately 73 acres from commercial business (CBD) and agricultural districts (A1) to master planned district (MPD) for 60 residential lots, 69 attached residential units and 295 apartments with a density of 5.8 units per acre. Also proposing commercial buildings totaling 60,000 square feet with 330 parking spaces.

Variances: Increase the percentage of total residential units for apartments from 20% to 69.6%.

Location: District 5; 2960 Keith Bridge Road in Cumming. Also encompasses land along Freedom Parkway.

Discussion: This item was postponed to the planning commission’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15 for a public hearing.

Westray Road subdivision

Request: To rezone approximately 101 acres from agricultural district (A1) to single family residential district (RES2) for 85 residential lots with a density of 0.84 units per acre.

Variances: Reduce the minimum width as measured from the perimeter of each contiguous area of disturbance from 50 feet to zero feet for the purpose of calculating minimum square footage for each undisturbed area of separation; and to reduce the minimum width of each undisturbed area of separation from 50 feet to zero feet.

Location: District 4; 7290 Westray Road in Cumming.

Discussion: Planning commissioner for District 4 Nedal Shawkat began by saying he thought this project would be “one of the best [developments] in north Forsyth.”

While he liked the proposal, he was not in support of the variances and voted to recommend approval of the rezoning request only, recommending denial of the variances.