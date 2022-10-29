Planners take action on controversial subdivisions, delay on Keith Bridge mixed-use development

The planning commission’s agenda was full of items at a regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Here’s a look at planning commission recommendations for various proposed residential and commercial projects around the county.
Except for items that were delayed, each project was recommended to the Board of Commissioners for approval with 4-0 votes from planning commissioners, with board member Tim Dineen absent from the meeting.
Fowler Hill Road mixed-use development
Request: To rezone approximately 140 acres from agricultural (A1), neighborhood shopping (NS) and single-family residential restricted districts (R2R) to master planned district (MPD) for 250 residential lots and 228 attached residential units with a density of 3.4 units per acre. Also proposing commercial buildings totaling 63,650 square feet with 294 parking spaces.
Variances: Reduce the commercial component from 15% to 5.4%; and increase the percentage of total residential units for townhomes from 30% to 50%.
Location: District 3; 170 Fowler Hill Road in Alpharetta. Also encompasses land on Union Hill and Mullinax roads.
Discussion: This item was postponed to the planning commission’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15 for a public hearing.
Keith Bridge mixed-use development
Request: To rezone approximately 73 acres from commercial business (CBD) and agricultural districts (A1) to master planned district (MPD) for 60 residential lots, 69 attached residential units and 295 apartments with a density of 5.8 units per acre. Also proposing commercial buildings totaling 60,000 square feet with 330 parking spaces.
Variances: Increase the percentage of total residential units for apartments from 20% to 69.6%.
Location: District 5; 2960 Keith Bridge Road in Cumming. Also encompasses land along Freedom Parkway.
Discussion: This item was postponed to the planning commission’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15 for a public hearing.
Westray Road subdivision
Request: To rezone approximately 101 acres from agricultural district (A1) to single family residential district (RES2) for 85 residential lots with a density of 0.84 units per acre.
Variances: Reduce the minimum width as measured from the perimeter of each contiguous area of disturbance from 50 feet to zero feet for the purpose of calculating minimum square footage for each undisturbed area of separation; and to reduce the minimum width of each undisturbed area of separation from 50 feet to zero feet.
Location: District 4; 7290 Westray Road in Cumming.
Discussion: Planning commissioner for District 4 Nedal Shawkat began by saying he thought this project would be “one of the best [developments] in north Forsyth.”
While he liked the proposal, he was not in support of the variances and voted to recommend approval of the rezoning request only, recommending denial of the variances.
Hubert Martin Road subdivision
Request: To rezone 140 acres from agricultural district (A1) to single family residential district (RES2) for 153 residential lots with a density of 1.1 units per acre.
Variances: None were requested.
Location: District 4; south of Hubert Martin Road and southwest of the intersection with Oak Grove Circle.
Discussion: Concerned residents spoke about potential flooding that could occur on the property and on abutting land.
According to the planning commission, the applicant, David Patterson, agreed to keep some lots zoned A1, specifically the lots on the south side of Settingdown Creek.
The lots would not be excluded from future rezoning requests, nor would they become part of a conservation project. The owner would still be allowed to do something with the remaining parcel of land, but for now, it will remain an A1 zoning.
Canton Highway commercial
Request: To rezone approximately 4.4 acres from single family residential district (R1) to commercial business district (CBD) for office, retail and restaurants with a drive-through facility in buildings totaling 20,430 square feet with 123 parking spaces.
Variances: None were requested.
Location: District 1; 2615 Canton Highway in Cumming.
Discussion: Many residents from the Westhaven subdivision, an abutting neighborhood, showed up in red shirts to oppose the project, voicing concerns about noise and lowering property values.
Planning commissioner for District 1 Kerry Hill said the conditions proposed for the project would hopefully soothe concerns, showing conditions that would limit times for commercial deliveries or garbage pick-ups, limit commercial buildings to two stories and prohibiting drive-through facilities on the property.
Concord Road subdivision
Request: To rezone approximately 143 acres from agricultural district (A1) to single-family residential district (RES2) for 164 residential lots with a density of 1.15 units per acre.
Variances: None were requested.
Location: District 4; 6490 Concord Road. Also encompasses land along Dahlonega Highway and is close to Pirkle Place and Thomas Lane.
Discussion: After hearing that the land in question would abut an agricultural zoning and facility where firearm discharge has occurred as well as smells and noise, planning commissioners stated future homeowners of the project would be notified prior to closing.
Haw Creek Road offices
Request: To rezone approximately 5.1 acres from single family residential restricted district (R2R) to office and institutional district (O&I) for commercial buildings totaling 26,130 square feet with 92 parking spaces.
Variances: Reduce the zoning buffer adjacent to tax map/parcels 152-088 and 152-089 adjacent to the proposed sidewalk only from 30 feet to zero feet; reduce the pedestrian landscape zones for buildings 1, 5 and 6 only from eight feet to zero feet; reduce the sidewalk zones for buildings 1, 5 and 6 only from six feet to zero feet.; reduce the façade landscape zones for buildings 1, 5 and 6 only from six feet to zero feet.; reduce the number of benches required every 200 linear feet for buildings 1, 5 and 6 only from one to zero; reduce the number of trash/recycling cans required every 200 linear feet for buildings 1, 5 and 6 only from one to zero.
Location: District 3; 838 Haw Creek Road.
Discussion: Planning commissioner for District 3 Jessica Thorsen said she thought this project would be a complementary use to the hospital.
One neighboring resident was concerned about the fact that Haw Creek Road dead-ends, saying he didn’t want people to miss the offices and have to turn around at private residences.