8 more confirmed COVID-19 cases from Forsyth County as statewide mark reaches 3,000

Eight more confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, from Forsyth County were reported on Monday, bringing the county's total to 36 as the number of infections in Georgia topped 3,000.

While the Georgia Department of Public Health reported a total of 2,683 total cases in Georgia at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 29, including 28 in Forsyth County, the statewide number grew by 349, to 3,032, by the same time on Monday, March 30. The number of deaths has now reached 102 statewide, including one in Forsyth, with 773 hospitalizations.

The department is updating totals at noon and 7 p.m. daily.

Almost 13,500 tests have been conducted statewide, according to the DPH. Fulton County has the most cases with 503. About 115 cases are still listed in unknown counties by the GDPH.