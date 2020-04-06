Forsyth County confirmed coronavirus cases jump to 85

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.



Twelve more cases of COVID-19 were reported from Forsyth County on Monday by the Georgia Department of Public Health, the largest daily increase in the number of local infections since the outbreak began.

A week ago, Forsyth's count of confirmed COVID-19 cases stood at 36, with one death: an 87-year-old man. Forsyth now has 85 cases after the DPH's daily status report at 7 p.m.

Confirmed cases and deaths continue to grow statewide, with 7,558 and 294, respectively. About 18% of cases have required hospitalization.