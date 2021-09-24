Forsyth County officials talk about COVID-19 plan as Pfizer booster shot receives approval

Joey Smith, deputy director of Forsyth’s Emergency Management Agency, gave an update Tuesday, Sept. 21, on the county’s COVID-19 status and the future regarding vaccines, boosters and testing during the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners work session.

Positive cases

Smith said that as of Tuesday, positive cases of COVID-19 were “declining slowly” in Forsyth County. He said after consulting with officials from Northside Hospital Forsyth, the downward trend is expected to continue.

“Hospitals across metro Atlanta, including Northside Forsyth, report admissions and total cases at the hospitals seem to have plateaued,” Smith said. “However, [emergency room] visits [for COVID-19] symptoms remain steady.”

Testing

Smith explained to the board that District 2 Public Health recently partnered with Mako Labs and Forsyth County Parks and Recreation to provide free COVID-19 testing at Central Park in Cumming.

Drive-thru COVID-19 PCR tests are free, but patients will have to wait 36 hours for results; they are not rapid tests.

Smith said that the site is averaging around 75-100 tests per day.

Booster shots

While the FDA has approved an amendment to the Emergency Use Authorization to allow Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for immuno-compromised and patients 65 and older, there is not a set date when the immunizations will be available through the Forsyth County Health Department.

As of Friday, Sept. 24, the CDC, based on the FDA’s approval, recommends:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings, and people aged 50-64 years with underlying medical conditionals should receive a booster shot of Pfizer’s vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer primary series;

People aged 18-49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer’s vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer primary series, based on individual benefits and risks;

People aged 18-64 years who are at risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer’s vaccine after their Pfizer primary series, based on individual benefits and risks.

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots have not been approved by the FDA.

Monoclonal antibodies treatment

Smith said that since the federal government has changed the way the antibodies are distributed, it has “slowed the availability nationwide.”

Forsyth County is working with partners at the Department of Public Health and Northside Hospital Forsyth to set aside space for use for antibody treatments as the supply becomes available.