Medical professionals answer Forsyth’s questions about COVID-19 vaccine

Questions about the COVID-19 vaccine were aired during a virtual panel Thursday, Feb. 11, held by the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce.

Participants had the chance to ask questions to specialists on the call, including Dr. Zachary Taylor, District 2 director of the Georgia Department of Public Health; Dr. Doug Olson, medical director of Northside Hospital Forsyth’s emergency department; Dr. Daniel Callahan, respiratory therapy director at Northside Hospital Forsyth. Lynn Jackson, chief operating officer of Northside Hospital Forsyth moderated the panel.

Here are some of those questions discussed during the panel:

Is one vaccine better than the other to get, Pfizer or Moderna?

“I would say that the Moderna and the Pfizer are equivalent to each other at least as far as the effectiveness that they provide, which is over 90% for both vaccines,” Taylor said.

Taylor said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine appears to have less on an effect in preventing COVID-19, but is still effective in preventing severe disease “and probably equally as effective” at preventing hospitalization and death as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is reported to have a 72% effectiveness rate and will be reviewed by the FDA later this month.

Regarding which vaccine people should choose to take, Taylor recommended that people weigh all the factors when making a decision, such as effectiveness, the current supply, what is available to a person at a specific time and what is most convenient for people.

Is it possible that our DNA will be affected by the mRNA vaccine?

Taylor said that a person’s DNA will not be affected by the mRNA vaccines available by Pfizer and Moderna.

“The mRNA vaccine acts by inducing the cell process to produce the protein that causes the immune response,” Taylor said. “It does not enter the nucleus of the cell itself where our DNA is stored or kept, and once it’s done its job, once it’s produced this protein, it’s eliminated from the cell itself. So it in no way can affect our own DNA.”

Is it true that the vaccine forces the body to create antibodies to resist COVID-19? If recovering from the virus also creates antibodies, how can people who have had the virus benefit from the vaccine?

“What the current vaccine’s doing – what they all do – is conduce through different mechanisms an immune response by the body,” Taylor said. “What they also do in addition to that is sort of a complete immune response, so it involves both what we call B cells, and the T memory cells. So, it’s a fairly comprehensive immune response.”

Taylor explained that natural infection goes through a similar process, but it is believed that the vaccine will cause the body to have a more “robust response” to the virus.

“We do recommend that those persons who have been infected, that they do receive the vaccine,” he said.

How long should someone wait after having COVID-19 to get the vaccine?

“We’re recommending that it would be a period of 90 days afterwards,” Callahan said. “There is some immunity that would obviously develop. As a matter of fact, some of our patients who have had COVID-19 are now, through Northside Hospital, being plasma donors.”

“There is a period of immunity, but we’re estimating that to be about 90 days,” Callahan said. “So sometime at 90 days or beyond, we’re recommending to go forward with the vaccine.”

How long does the vaccine protect a person and do they protect against the variant strains being seen in South Africa and the UK?

“That’s a difficult question to answer, because we don’t really know how long for sure, but what we do know is it’s at least a year,” Olson said. “We just haven’t been in this long enough to really get a good idea of how long the antibodies will be present, but from Moderna specifically, they’ve said at least a year and probably more.”

“From the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, yes, there is protection [from the variants in South Africa and the UK],” Olson said. “But from Johnson & Johnson, and specifically the AstraZeneca, there is concern that the level of protection is lower than they were suspicious of.

“In fact, there have been reports that they’ve decided not to continue with AstraZeneca in South Africa for now until they get more data, but what they do think is that there’s some level of protection, maybe against severe illness. But Pfizer and Moderna do provide a level of protection to the South African variants. The one we’re more concerned about right now is the UK mutation, and we do know that protection [with Pfizer and Moderna] is there.”

Olson said medical professionals are expecting mutations to happen in the future, but the best defense against the virus is getting the vaccine.