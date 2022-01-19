5 things Lake Lanier Association hopes to focus on in 2022

A busy 2022 is in store for Lake Lanier Association, as it is planning programs and initiatives on its own and with other groups, such as the Army Corps of Engineers.

“With a full calendar of events, volunteer opportunities and expanded programs to protect Lanier, this is sure to be an amazing year,” the Gainesville-based group said in a recent newsletter.

Here’s a brief look at what’s ahead this year:





Water quality may be a top issue

A virtual discussion about water quality is planned in March.

“We’re going to be reviewing the past year’s information and data and see how water quality is trending,” said Jennifer Flowers, Lake Lanier Association’s executive director.

The hope is to bring state Environmental Protection Division officials into that discussion.

“The winter into early spring tends to be the dirt season” on Lanier, Flowers said. “That’s when we see the highest level of erosion and sedimentation going into Lanier.”

Those are not just appearance concerns.

“Sediment can bring a lot of phosphorus into the lake and cause other concerns, and it can affect fish habitat,” Flowers said.

In 2020, algae appeared in at least a couple of places on Lake Lanier’s shoreline after heavy rains.

Tests later revealed that toxins were present in some samples, but “the levels were not extreme,” Flowers said at the time.



