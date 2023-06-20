A 10-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after getting injured in a jet ski accident Sunday evening near Dawson County’s War Hill Park, said public affairs officer Mark McKinnon with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
Child hurt during weekend Jet Ski accident on Lake Lanier
