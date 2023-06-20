By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Child hurt during weekend Jet Ski accident on Lake Lanier
War Hill Park
War Hill Park (file photo) - photo by Erica Jones
A 10-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after getting injured in a jet ski accident Sunday evening near Dawson County’s War Hill Park, said public affairs officer Mark McKinnon with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.