Closing Lake Lanier recreation sites is ‘last option’ as Corps pursues this route with local governments

Citing closings as a possible option, the Army Corps of Engineers is hoping "non-federal public” partners, such as county governments, can help in “the co-management of certain recreation areas” on Lake Lanier.“The purpose of the agreements is to ‘share the cost’ of operations and maintenance of the recreation areas,” the Corps says in a press release, adding that the agency is “right sizing” the federal recreation program “to remain within appropriated funds received.”