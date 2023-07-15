Citing closings as a possible option, the Army Corps of Engineers is hoping "non-federal public” partners, such as county governments, can help in “the co-management of certain recreation areas” on Lake Lanier.“The purpose of the agreements is to ‘share the cost’ of operations and maintenance of the recreation areas,” the Corps says in a press release, adding that the agency is “right sizing” the federal recreation program “to remain within appropriated funds received.”
Closing Lake Lanier recreation sites is ‘last option’ as Corps pursues this route with local governments