By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
DNR arrests nine for boating under the influence on Lake Lanier over July 4 weekend
Lake Lanier boating
Department of Natural Resources game warden Kevin Goss patrols Lake Lanier Monday, June 26, 2023, looking for safety violations. (File photo) - photo by Scott Rogers
Lake Lanier had the most boating under the influence arrests of Georgia lakes over the Fourth of July weekend, according to the Department of Natural Resources.