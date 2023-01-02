Forsyth County Parks Foundation awarded $3,000 grant for water safety signs on Lake Lanier

The North Georgia Community Foundation recently awarded a $3,000 grant to the Forsyth County Parks Foundation for its project helping keep Lake Lanier visitors safe through summer.

The Parks Foundation has partnered with several local rotary clubs, including North Forsyth 400 Rotary Club, Lanier Forsyth Rotary Club and the Rotary Club of Forsyth County, to raise funds to put up water safety signs in parks completely around the lake.

South Hall Rotary members Jess and Jeff Williams presented the idea for the project three years after they lost their toddler, Justus, after he got sick following what was meant to be a fun day on Lake Lanier. Later, they found out Rivers Forks Park was shut down around the same time for high E. coli levels.

But in the moment, they had no idea their two-year-old son had potentially been swimming in risky waters.