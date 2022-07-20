Great American Boat Parade returning to Lake Lanier Saturday

Organizers for a Lake Lanier boat parade scheduled for Saturday, July 23, believe it could reach 800 to 1,000 participants.

The Great American Boat Parade will happen midday Saturday on the lake, beginning in the Buford dam area and heading up the main channel to the area between Port Royale and Sunrise Cove Marina.

John Gunter, one of the organizers of the event, said roughly 200 people were already registered for the event as of Tuesday, July 19.

Gunter said the goal was to raise awareness for first responders and veterans while “celebrating the freedoms” enjoyed as Americans.



