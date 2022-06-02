Local diver recovers 32 rings from Lake Lanier, hopes to find more

As Brianna Ruark and her husband finished a wonderful family day on the lake, she handed him their 11-month-old baby from off the boat. When he reached for their daughter, he unintentionally pulled Ruark’s engagement ring and wedding band off her finger.

As the couple watched the rings descend into the murky depths of Lake Lanier, Ruark mourned the loss of the jewelry.

She said her husband, after securing their daughter, jumped into the water to search for the jewelry, but it was “just way too deep where we were.”

“I didn’t have high hopes of ever seeing [wedding set] again,” Ruark said. “I was devastated.”

On Tuesday, May 17, Richard Pickering of Lake Lanier Recovery Divers suited up and hopped in the water at Lake Lanier Olympic Park in Gainesville, close to where she lost her rings

“[The night before], my husband and I were wondering how we could [find the rings] back,” Ruark said. “We [wondered if] we [should] rent scuba gear and go down there, but we don’t know how to dive.”

Thankfully, Pickering does know how to dive, and he has been finding rings for six years, ending 2021 with a total of 29 recovered rings under his belt.

Between putting on his gear and chatting strategies with another diver on his team, Ronin Molina-Salas, Ruark said Pickering found her ring in less than 30 minutes.

“He was up and down in like 20 or 30 minutes,” Ruark said. “It was quick, and I was so shocked he found my ring that fast.”

Pickering ascended with ring No. 30 on his pinky — Ruark’s engagement ring.

