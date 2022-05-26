Local divers offer tips to stay safe on Lake Lanier this summer

It is no secret that Lake Lanier has seen its fair share of boating accidents, drownings and injuries. But can people really chalk it up to the rumored spirits floating beneath the waves, or is there something else boaters and swimmers are missing?

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, in 2021, Lake Lanier saw four drownings, 24 boating accidents, 74 BUIs and five fatalities.

As boating season begins this summer, Forsyth County News interviewed officials that know Lake Lanier’s dangers and have the best tips to keep you informed this year. After all, a knowledgeable boater is a safe boater.

Tan lines to be proud of

Sgt. Chris Tempel, dive team commander for the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, has been diving on Lake Lanier since 2000, responding to boating accidents and drownings.

After 22 years in the business, he said the No. 1 rule that’s broken is people not wearing a life jacket or other personal floatation device.

Tempel said that people need to be wearing a life jacket while a boat is moving. If a boat has stopped, he said life jackets aren’t required but are still recommended for children, people with medical conditions and poor swimmers.

“I know they might give you funny tan lines, but it’s always better to be around to laugh about them than [not],” Tempel said.

According to the Georgia DNR, each person riding on a personal watercraft, like a Jet Ski or Sea-Doo, must always wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved personal floatation device.

While not always the most stylish, he said life jackets and other personal floatation devices can literally save lives, and he encourages people to use personal flotation devices.