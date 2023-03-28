Man found dead in Lake Lanier over weekend identified

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man found dead in Lake Lanier over the weekend.

The body of Timothy Cline Thomas, 61, of Gainesville, was recovered Saturday afternoon a short distance from the boat ramp at Bolding Mill Park, said B.J. Williams, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office.

Williams said Thomas’ family members contacted the Sheriff’s Office early that morning asking for a welfare check on Thomas, saying he had sent them texts threatening to harm himself. Deputies searched the area near Thomas’ home and found his vehicle at the gate of the park’s boat ramp just before 7:45 a.m., she said. With help from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, divers found Thomas’ body around 12:30 p.m.