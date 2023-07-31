By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Man who drowned in Lake Lanier remembered as ‘extremely intelligent,’ ‘loved the lake’
Thomas Shepard Milner
Thomas Shepard Milner - photo by For the FCN
The mother of the man who recently drowned in Lake Lanier in Forsyth County remembered her son as a music lover, intelligent and “most of all, Shepard was gentle and kind, loving and accepting.”