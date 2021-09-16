Man's body found floating in Lake Lanier

The body of a man was found floating in Lake Lanier on Tuesday, Sept. 14, by someone on a personal watercraft.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday after the person saw the body about 100 yards from Old Federal Campground’s shore in West Hall.
The Department of Natural Resources and the Sheriff’s Office’s marine unit recovered the body, which was described as a white man who had been in the water for roughly a week.
“With no immediate means to determine identity or cause and manner of death, investigators sent the body to the (Georgia Bureau of Investigation) crime lab for autopsy,” Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said in a release.
The case is still under investigation, and anyone with information can contact investigators at 770-533-7187.
This story originally published in sister paper the Gainesville Times.