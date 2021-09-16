Man's body found floating in Lake Lanier

The body of a man was found floating in Lake Lanier on Tuesday, Sept. 14, by someone on a personal watercraft.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday after the person saw the body about 100 yards from Old Federal Campground’s shore in West Hall.

The Department of Natural Resources and the Sheriff’s Office’s marine unit recovered the body, which was described as a white man who had been in the water for roughly a week.



