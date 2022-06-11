Meet Lake Lanier Association’s new executive director

Amy McGuire has had a diverse career, working in health care supplies as well as Lake Lanier marina member services and sales.
“But my heart always belonged to the lake,” McGuire said.
That passion has led her to a new position, executive director of the Lake Lanier Association.
“I’m looking forward to really educating the public” about the lake, she said Friday, June 10. “A lot of people don’t realize Lake Lanier is manmade, that it’s our primary water source. They think it’s just this place where people go and play.”
Lake Lanier is “a very worthy cause, whether you’re living on it, playing on it or drinking water from it,” McGuire said.
The 4,500-member, Gainesville-based association announced her appointment to the job in a press release Friday.
“As a lifelong advocate for Lake Lanier, Amy’s passion exudes from her warm smile and contagious enthusiasm,” the release states. “For over 25 years, she has worked and supported official interests on the lake, as well as enjoyed Lake Lanier recreationally.”
McGuire, a Buford resident, comes to Lake Lanier Association with experience working for Aqualand and Hideaway Bay Marina.
“She shares a passion to protect and preserve this great resource, making the transition to LLA executive director a natural fit,” the release states.
In her new job, McGuire, who is married and has two children, will work closely with Todd Baxter, who became the organization’s new president in May, as well as the board of directors and Victoria Clevenger, the organization’s communications and membership coordinator.
McGuire replaces Jennifer Flowers, who left in April to join the Georgia Association of Water Professionals.
This article was originally posted by the Gainesville Times, a sister publication to Forsyth County News.