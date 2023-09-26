PHOTOS: Lake Lanier Shore Sweep Rosemary Bennett and her son, Warren, 7, pick up trash Saturday, Sept. 23, at Lanier Islands Boat Ramp as part of the Lake Lanier Association's Shore Sweep 2023. - photo by Jeff Gill Volunteers worked on Saturday, Sept. 23 to clean up the shores of Lake Lanier as part of the Lake Lanier Association's Shore Sweep 2023. Latest PHOTOS: Annual charity Poker Run held on Lake Lanier PHOTOS: Dragon boats return to Lake Lanier Here are 4 events happening on Lake Lanier this month Here's when Georgia’s first waterslide coaster is coming to Margaritaville at Lanier Islands