Some heroes wear tanks: Navigating the threats lurking under Lanier

The bends

According to eMedicineHealth, the bends, also called decompression sickness or Caisson disease, is a potentially deadly medical condition caused by rapid changes in pressure during diving. It can affect almost any area in the body including the lungs, heart, brain, joints and skin.

Pickering explained that like the sky, water also has separate atmospheric pressures. The further down into the lake you go, the more you must compensate on your way back up.

The team must constantly think about the amount of nitrogen going into their lungs compressed air from the tanks.

According to eMedicineHealth, decompression sickness is caused from nitrogen in a diver’s tank increasing as they descend underwater. For every 33 feet in water, pressure goes up 11.6 pounds per square inch.

As the nitrogen increases, more of the gas dissolves into the body’s tissues and bloodstream.

Pickering explained the concept of the bends by comparing a person’s bloodstream to a can of soda.

“When you’re underwater, your body is taking in compressed air filled with nitrogen,” he said. “It’s like [soda]. Think of all those little air bubbles inside of [a can of soda]; that’s what’s inside your blood.”

“If you come up too fast, those nitrogen bubbles in your blood will literally explode in your brain, in your heart, in your lungs, and you’re going to die,” he said. “Just like shaking up a can of soda makes it explode after you open it. That pressure has to release.”

Several years ago, one of Pickering’s teammates was cutting an anchor from a log with a saw in Lake Lanier. He said since he was exerting physical energy, he was increasing his nitrogen intake through his tank.

“He forgot to account for that extra nitrogen and didn’t do enough [decompression stops],” Pickering said. “He almost died. He had to be taken to the hospital, and he was in the hyperbaric chamber for eight hours.”

According to the FDA, a hyperbaric chamber is a medical device that raises air pressure to a higher amount than normal to artificially reproduce pressures underwater, allowing the lungs to collect more oxygen. Generally, hyperbaric chambers are tubes “large enough to hold one person” or a “room that can accommodate more than one person.”

“It’s not fun being in a hyperbaric chamber,” Molina-Salas said. “That’s why I always tell [Pickering and Lanford], ‘Slow down, do a [decompression] stop if you can.’ It’s better to be super safe than to get helicoptered to the nearest hyperbaric chamber.”