‘What’s under your dock:’ Lake dweller, diver talk about the importance of dock clearing

As the summer sun begins to rise over Lake Lanier, folks who live on the lake, often called ‘dwellers,’ start to take to the water to boat, swim and float.

While boat safety is important for everyone on the lake, there are certain risks that dwellers are privy to: What’s under your dock?

Lake Lanier Recovery Divers, a group of divers that recover lost items in Lake Lanier, has been diving around and below dwellers’ docks, clearing them of any debris, furniture or trash that could harm someone jumping off the dock.

Allison Zafft, a resident of Gwinnett County in the Buford Dam area, has been getting her dock cleared by Lake Lanier Recovery Divers for “probably about five or six years.”

Zafft said she and her husband have two children that like to swim; they took lessons when they were younger, and they are now competitive swimmers.

“Water safety was always important to us,” Zafft said. “And now, after living on the lake, we just thought [getting our dock cleared] was necessary as the kids got older and wanted to jump off the dock and go swimming in the lake.”

Richard Pickering, a diver with Lake Lanier Recovery Divers, said he has been helping the Zafft family maintain good “dock integrity” by inspecting below the dock and retrieving any hazards, some more dangerous than others.

One evening, Zafft said she and her family were out for dinner when a storm hit. They watched through the dock cameras as they lost furniture to the wind and waves on Lake Lanier.

