When aging sewer lines could be replaced at Lanier Islands resort

Over the past couple of years, water bubbling up in areas where it shouldn't have caught the eyes of officials at Lanier Islands resort in South Hall.

Digging into the ground led to discovering leaky sewer pipes, but more than that, hints of a bigger problem: The resort needed to deal with sections of lines that had been underground for as long as 50 years.

“We don’t need any problems with a sewer line anywhere, no matter (if it’s) near the lake,” said Bill Donohue, executive director of Lake Lanier Islands Development Authority, a state agency that governs the privately operated tourist destination.



