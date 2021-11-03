Election 2021: Brumbalow re-elected, E-SPLOST ahead as first results come in

City of Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow is headed to a second term and a 1-cent sales tax for education appears likely as the first results of Tuesday’s election rolled in.

According to information from the Forsyth County Department of Voter Registrations and Elections, as of about 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, Brumbalow had received 683 votes, about 77% of the 887 ballots cast in the race, to challenger William Stone’s 204 votes, 23%.

Nearly 25%, 889 votes, of the city’s 3,618 registered voters cast a ballot in the election.

Councilmen Chad Crane, Post 1, and Jason Evans, Post 2, were also re-elected on Tuesday after neither drew a challenger. Both were elected alongside Brumbalow in 2017.

The first batch of results released included ballots cast advance in-person, absentee by mail, and for the 07-Cumming, 01-Big Creek, 03-Browns Bridge, 05-Coal Mountain and 08-Mashburn precincts.

At that time, with 6,660 ballots counted, voters had voted yes 4,641 times in the county-wide referendum for a proposed Educational Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or E-SPLOST, compared with 2,009 votes against the resolution, which asks that the community reimpose the 1% sales tax on purchases to pay for capital projects within Forsyth County Schools.

Voters in the county have approved five other E-SPLOST referendums in the past, the most recent being in 2016. With E-SPLOST V ending in June 2022, the new referendum for E-SPLOST VI gives voters the chance to continue with the sales tax for the next five years.



