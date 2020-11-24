Here’s when Forsyth County will recount votes for the Presidential election

On Monday, Nov. 23, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger ordered all of the state’s counties conduct a recount of votes for the Presidential race in the Nov. 3 general election, and Forsyth County will get started this weekend.
The local recount will be done from Saturday, Nov. 28 through Wednesday, Dec. 2 at the Forsyth County Voter Registrations and Elections Office at 1201 Sawnee Drive, though the times will not be the same for each day. The public is welcome to observe the recount.
The recount will be conducted:
- Saturday, Nov. 28, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.;
- Sunday, Nov. 29, 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.;
- Monday, Nov. 30, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.;
- Tuesday, Dec. 1, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.;
- Wednesday, Dec. 2, 7 a.m. to completion.
State law allows President Donald Trump, who lost Georgia by fewer than 13,000 votes to President-elect Joe Biden, to seek a recount due to the narrow margin. The election results were certified last Friday after a statewide audit of every ballot that included a hand recount.
The upcoming recount will run ballots through scanners rather than by hand, said Gabriel Sterling, the election systems manager in Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office.
For additional information, contact the Forsyth County Voter Registrations and Elections Department at 770-781-2118, ext. 9.
Beau Evans of Capitol Beat Service contributed to this report.