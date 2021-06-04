Local attorney announces run for Cumming mayor’s office

Cumming attorney William Allen Stone, III has announced his candidacy for the office of mayor of the city of Cumming for the election scheduled for Nov. 2, 2021.

In his announcement, Stone, a 2006 graduate of Forsyth Central High School cited growth in the city as well as spending by city officials as catalysts in his decision to seek to unseat first-term Mayor Troy Brumbalow, who defeated long-time Mayor Ford Gravitt in 2017.

“As Mayor, I will work with state and local government to improve infrastructure within the city to support the unprecedented growth. Furthermore, I will work to put plans in place to manage the city’s budget, including the City Center, to ensure that the residents of Cumming do not see a reinstatement of city property tax due to the unmitigated spending of the current administration,” said Stone.

After attending Central, Stone graduated from the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia, Georgia State College of Law and received an LL.M. in Taxation from the University of Florida's Levin School of Law. Following law school, he clerked for the Honorable Joseph W. Nega of the United States Tax Court in Washington, D.C. Stone currently practices as a tax attorney in Atlanta.

Along with the mayoral race, the Post 1 and 2 Cumming City Council seats held by Councilmen Chad Crane and Jason Evans, respectively, will also be on the ballot for this year’s city election.

Qualifying for the races will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 16 and end at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18. Qualifying fees are $360 to run for mayor and $180 to run for the council seats.