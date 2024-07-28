By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
More than 150 supporters join Kentucky governor, candidates to open Democratic campaign office in Forsyth County
07282024DEMOCRAT RALLY
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, who is on the shortlist of potential running mates for Kamala Harris, spoke to the crowd at the rally for the opening of the Forsyth County Democratic campaign office on Sunday, July 28. - photo by Kate Hall
The Forsyth County Democrats opened a new coordinated campaign office for Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign and local Democratic candidates on Sunday, July 28, amid a large crowd of supporters as well as local and national media.