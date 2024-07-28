The Forsyth County Democrats opened a new coordinated campaign office for Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign and local Democratic candidates on Sunday, July 28, amid a large crowd of supporters as well as local and national media.
More than 150 supporters join Kentucky governor, candidates to open Democratic campaign office in Forsyth County
