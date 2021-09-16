Nyghtstorm announces campaign for Georgia 7th Congressional District

A Conservative candidate has announced his candidacy for Georgia 7th Congressional District seat.



In a news release, Yahanseh George, using his preferred name YG Nyghtstorm, announced his candidacy for the seat, which is held by Democratic incumbent Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, in the 2022 election.

In his release, Nyghtstorm is described as “a true conservative patriot: Pro-God, Pro-Life, Pro-Gun and Pro-Law Enforcement” who “defends election integrity, fights against mask and vaccine mandates and opposes wasteful government spending.”

“Following in the footsteps of his Godmother Dr. Alveda King, YG Nyghtstorm “possesses a warrior’s spirit yearning to preserve the American dream for others,” the release said. “Rising from homelessness in 1992, YG has become a successful executive sharing his inspiring story for all Americans, a story that has been viewed by millions on his YouTube channel. YG is living proof that in America, through hard work, and embracing God and fellow citizens, everyone has the opportunity to achieve success, regardless of skin color.”



