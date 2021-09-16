Nyghtstorm announces campaign for Georgia 7th Congressional District

A Conservative candidate has announced his candidacy for Georgia 7th Congressional District seat.
In a news release, Yahanseh George, using his preferred name YG Nyghtstorm, announced his candidacy for the seat, which is held by Democratic incumbent Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, in the 2022 election.
In his release, Nyghtstorm is described as “a true conservative patriot: Pro-God, Pro-Life, Pro-Gun and Pro-Law Enforcement” who “defends election integrity, fights against mask and vaccine mandates and opposes wasteful government spending.”
“Following in the footsteps of his Godmother Dr. Alveda King, YG Nyghtstorm “possesses a warrior’s spirit yearning to preserve the American dream for others,” the release said. “Rising from homelessness in 1992, YG has become a successful executive sharing his inspiring story for all Americans, a story that has been viewed by millions on his YouTube channel. YG is living proof that in America, through hard work, and embracing God and fellow citizens, everyone has the opportunity to achieve success, regardless of skin color.”
Nyghtstorm, who has more than 25 years of security experience, is described as “Georgia’s bodyguard” in the release.
“The American people have had enough of politicians promising everything and delivering nothing,” the release said. “Georgia’s Bodyguard is not afraid to ruffle feathers or bruise egos to get the job done for the people he represents. And he's already hit the ground running.”
In a YouTube video announcing his campaign, Nyghtstorm said he wants to fight for Georgia’s families, protecting borders, putting America first and school issues, including mask mandates and critical race theory, or CRT.
“The Democrats are taking away a parents’ right to choose by forcing mask mandates in school,” he said. “Ridiculous. The government does not supersede our authority as parents. My child, my choice, period. They’re also indoctrinating our kids in class to hate each other based on skin color. Now, how stupid is that?”
More information about his campaign is available at ygforcongress.com.
Nyghtstorm isn’t the only candidate to announce his campaign for the seat. Dr. Rich McCormick, who ran as the Republican candidate against Bourdeaux in 2020, has also said he will seek the seat again.