17,000 chickens killed after fire in north Forsyth County

Thousands of chickens were killed in a north Forsyth County chicken house fire Monday, Feb. 22.

Forsyth County Fire Department Division Chief Jason Shivers said firefighters responded to the blaze at an active chicken house off Pea Ridge Road at about 4:30 p.m. on Monday. The chicken house, which had an estimated 17,000 birds in it at the time, was a total loss.

Shivers said the farm has 12 chicken houses and the fire did not spread to any of the others. He said no workers were injured and the chicken house that burned was insured.

The incident remains under investigation, but Shivers said all indications pointed to a mechanical failure of equipment in the building.