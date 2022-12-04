‘It was completely upside down’ – Forsyth Young Republicans aid driver in wreck

While many involved in politics hope to make a difference in the world, one group of political volunteers wa recently able to make a difference for one driver.

On Monday, Nov. 7, the night before the Nov. 8 election, members of the Forsyth County Young Republicans had been placing signs outside of Waypoint Baptists Church, an Election Day voting location, when they came across an overturned car on Atlanta Highway.

“It was completely upside down,” said Shane McGonigal, who was driving several other members of the group. “The car was pretty much sitting on the driver’s windshield, and all four tires were up in the air.”