Georgia to share in multi-state settlement with e-cigarette maker

ATLANTA – Georgia and 31 other states have reached a $438.5 million settlement with JUUL Labs in a lawsuit over the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices.

An agreement announced Tuesday ends a two-year bipartisan investigation into a company that until recently was the dominant player in the vaping market.

The investigation revealed JUUL aggressively marketed to underage users with launch parties, ads using young models, social media posts and free samples.