New 9-8-8 mental health line goes live

ATLANTA – Georgians suffering from mental distress now have a new nationwide three-digit phone number they can call for help.

The new 9-8-8 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline went into effect on Saturday. Dialing the number puts a caller into direct contact with a trained mental health counselor rather than an emergency dispatcher who must handle a variety of calls including crimes in progress, fires and traffic accidents.

Counselors are able to address a caller’s immediate mental health needs and help connect them to ongoing care.

Today, an estimated 8% of all calls to 9-1-1 are related to a mental health crisis, according to data from Vibrant Emotional Health. The new 9-8-8 number will provide an easy-to-remember three-digit number people can call to receive the right mental-health crisis support.