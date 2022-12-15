Sen. Dolezal named to Committee on Assignments

A Forsyth County state Senator will be part of a high-ranking committee in the upcoming legislative session of the Georgia General Assembly
District 27 state Sen. Greg Dolezal, who represents the majority of Forsyth County, and District 21 state Sen. Brandon Beach were recently appointed by Lt. Gov.-elect Burt Jones as members of the state Senate Committee on Assignments for the 2022-2023 legislative session.
The assignments committee is in charge of appointing other state Senators to committees, and “shall have such duties as the Lt. Governor may assign at his discretion,” according to a news release.
“I am incredibly honored to be appointed by Lt. Governor-elect Burt Jones to serve on the Senate Committee on Assignments for the upcoming legislative session,” Dolezal said in the release. “We anticipate that the approaching legislative session will be a significant one, as there will be new leaders in both chambers.”
Under state rules, the committee is composed of the lieutenant governor, the president pro tempore of the state Senate, the majority leader and two appointees from the lieutenant governor.
“I am both humbled and honored to be appointed by Lt. Governor-elect Burt Jones to serve on the Senate Committee on Assignments for the upcoming legislative session,” Beach said in the release. “In recent years, the General Assembly has made great strides towards improving our workforce, strengthening our economy, and prioritizing the accessibility of numerous resources across the state of Georgia.
“However, these accomplishments could not have been possible without the hard work of our Senate committees. I want to thank Lt. Governor-elect Burt Jones for trusting me with this important responsibility.”