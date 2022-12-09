Overturned truck closes Ga. 400 southbound lanes for hours

A portion of Ga. 400 is closed due to an overturned tractor-trailer.

According to a news release from the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety, all of Ga. 400's southbound lanes are closed between McGinnis Ferry Road and Windward Parkway due to the crash.

Drivers are advised to take Exit 12 at McFarland Parkway to avoid the area.

This story will be updated.