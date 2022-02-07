Buford Dam Road closing for maintenance

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Lake Lanier said in a news release that Buford Dam Road will be temporarily closed for road maintenance from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 9. Officials advise using Hwy. 20 as an alternate route.

Parks with entrances inside the work area on Buford Dam Road will also be closed. Parks closed include Lower Pool East, Lower Overlook, Lower Pool West, West Bank Turn-out and West Bank Park.

The release says all visitors to Lake Lanier are asked to respect these public safety closures to minimize the risk of injuries, including from hanging limbs and other potentially hard-to-see hazards.

For more information, contact the USACE Lake Sidney Lanier staff on the Project Facebook page @LakeSidneyLanierUSACE or call the USACE Lake Sidney Lanier Project Management Office at (770) 945-9531.



