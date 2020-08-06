City approves agreement to help with future Buford Dam Road extension

City Attorney Kevin Tallant said that though the city would be able to keep any extra impact fees -- which developers pay for increasing the burden on city amenities like roads, parks and public safety -- the residential portion of Mashburn Village would generate about $400,000, which would not fund the entire project.

“The way it would work, is they don’t pay anything less in impact fees, it’s just these impact fees will go to this particular project, and if [the city comes] out cheaper when you build this, you still keep the impact fees,” Tallant said.



In addition, the agreement gives Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow the ability to sign a final contract once engineering issues between the city and developer are cleared up.