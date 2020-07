Buford Dam Road and several parks accessed from that road will be closed from about 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 14.

Hwy. 20 will be an alternate route while crews complete maintenance on Buford Dam Road, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The road will reopen when maintenance is done.



The following parks accessed from Buford Dam Road will be closed July 14: