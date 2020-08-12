County awards $45 million bid to local company for Exit 18 interchange, Hwy. 369 widening projects

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved a bid of just over $45 million from Vertical Earth on Tuesday for projects that are set to transform two major roadways in North Forsyth.



The Forsyth County-based company will get $45,154,529.32 to construct the new Exit 18 interchange at the current intersection of Ga. 400 and Browns Bridge Road (State Route 369) and simultaneously widen two miles of Browns Bridge Road.

The project is being funded by Forsyth County and the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) along with $3 million in grants. Forsyth County is contributing just over $26 million from its 2014 transportation bond approved by voters, while GDOT will pay $16 million.