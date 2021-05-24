County manager recognized by state transportation board

During their May 20 meeting, the Georgia State Transportation Board recognized Forsyth County Manager Kevin Tanner with a resolution for his time served as a state representative and his commitment to advancing transportation and transit throughout the state.

“Rep. Tanner is a true steward of transportation and transit advancement and funding initiatives throughout the state,” said State Transportation Board Chairman Rudy Bowen. “The State Transportation Board is honored to extend its appreciation to Rep. Tanner for his continued support and partnership in building a more sustainable transportation network.”

