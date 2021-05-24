County manager recognized by state transportation board

During their May 20 meeting, the Georgia State Transportation Board recognized Forsyth County Manager Kevin Tanner with a resolution for his time served as a state representative and his commitment to advancing transportation and transit throughout the state.
“Rep. Tanner is a true steward of transportation and transit advancement and funding initiatives throughout the state,” said State Transportation Board Chairman Rudy Bowen. “The State Transportation Board is honored to extend its appreciation to Rep. Tanner for his continued support and partnership in building a more sustainable transportation network.”
During his eight years in the state legislature, Tanner sponsored legislation that provided dedicated funding sources for transit, authored a bill that improves movement of freight across Georgia and supported the passage of the Transportation Funding Act.
Before serving as county manager in Forsyth County, Tanner served four terms as a State Representative for District 9, which includes Lumpkin County as well as portions of Dawson and Forsyth Counties. He also served as Chairman of the House Transportation Committee for four years.
Tanner has served as Forsyth County Manager since Jan. 2021.