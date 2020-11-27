Expect lane closures on Dawsonville Highway through mid December

Forsyth, Hall and Dawson County drivers on Dawsonville Highway, beware. There will be lane closures starting at the end of November and lasting through mid-December for a bridge replacement.



The Georgia Department of Transportation said the lane closures will be for the Hwy. 53/Dawsonville Highway bridge reconstruction between Stephens Circle and Sportsman Club Road.

The left lane on the eastbound side and the right lane on the westbound side before the bridge will be closed overnight from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday through Thursday, starting Monday, Nov. 30 and ending Dec. 17.

There will also be similar lane closures overnight, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., Friday and Sunday, starting Nov. 29 through Dec. 18.

A flagging station will be at each end of the bridge, and a pilot car will lead traffic across the bridge.

